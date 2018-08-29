MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says they are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle after a person was hurt on Interstate 394.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred Monday morning on westbound I-394 near Louisiana Avenue in St. Louis Park. There, troopers responded to a person on the highway around 5:45 a.m.

The man was taken to the North Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries.

The state patrol says they are investigating whether the person fell, jumped or was thrown from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-582-1511.