WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 7 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWCCO 4 News at the Fair
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Death Investigation, Scott County, Toddler Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities southwest of the metro are investigating after an 18-month-old foster child died Tuesday.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the county dispatch received a call on Sunday at 4:41 p.m. of a child experiencing difficulty breathing on the 4000 block of Morlock Drive in Sand Creek Township.

When first responders arrived, they located the unresponsive female child and she was taken to a local hospital, but later airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

Authorities were notified Sunday afternoon that the child died.

The sheriff’s office says the child had been placed in foster care at the residence through Hennepin County. There was no other child residing at the residence.

“We are unable to provide additional details at this time as this is an ongoing, active investigation,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “Our investigators are working hard to obtain answers regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.