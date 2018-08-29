MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities southwest of the metro are investigating after an 18-month-old foster child died Tuesday.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the county dispatch received a call on Sunday at 4:41 p.m. of a child experiencing difficulty breathing on the 4000 block of Morlock Drive in Sand Creek Township.

When first responders arrived, they located the unresponsive female child and she was taken to a local hospital, but later airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

Authorities were notified Sunday afternoon that the child died.

The sheriff’s office says the child had been placed in foster care at the residence through Hennepin County. There was no other child residing at the residence.

“We are unable to provide additional details at this time as this is an ongoing, active investigation,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “Our investigators are working hard to obtain answers regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident.”