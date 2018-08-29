MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man who ambushed and shot a father in front of his children last year has been sentenced to life in prison.
A jury convicted James Woodard, 33, of first-degree murder without the possibility of parole. The trial lasted 14 days.
Woodard shot and killed 32-year-old Divittin Hoskins in July of 2017 as he walked with his children, and Woodard then ran away, according to a criminal complaint. He fired a single shot to the back of Hoskins’ head.
Hoskins’ mother gave an impact statement to the court on Tuesday and a victim advocate read comments from Hoskins’ 11-year-old daughter.
Judge Kathryn Quaintance said the case was one of the most gratuitous acts of violence she has seen in her more than 25 years in the criminal justice system, describing Woodard as heartless and cold-blooded.
Another man, Elbert Robinson Jr., walked up to Woodard several times as he hid next to a garage before the 2017 incident. According to surveillance video and court records, Robinson appeared to signal to Woodard just before he shot Hoskins.
Hoskins and Robinson were ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $8,500. Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and will be sentenced on Nov. 26.
Should that be “Woodard and Robinson”? Hoskins was the victim.