WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 7 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWCCO 4 News at the Fair
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Divittin Hoskins, Elbert Robinson Jr., James Woodard, Life In Prison, Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man who ambushed and shot a father in front of his children last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

A jury convicted James Woodard, 33, of first-degree murder without the possibility of parole. The trial lasted 14 days.

james woodard Man Gets Life Sentence For Killing Father In Front Of Kids

James Woodard (credit: Hennepin Co. Sheriff)

Woodard shot and killed 32-year-old Divittin Hoskins in July of 2017 as he walked with his children, and Woodard then ran away, according to a criminal complaint. He fired a single shot to the back of Hoskins’ head.

Hoskins’ mother gave an impact statement to the court on Tuesday and a victim advocate read comments from Hoskins’ 11-year-old daughter.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance said the case was one of the most gratuitous acts of violence she has seen in her more than 25 years in the criminal justice system, describing Woodard as heartless and cold-blooded.

Another man, Elbert Robinson Jr., walked up to Woodard several times as he hid next to a garage before the 2017 incident. According to surveillance video and court records, Robinson appeared to signal to Woodard just before he shot Hoskins.

Hoskins and Robinson were ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $8,500. Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and will be sentenced on Nov. 26.

Comments
  1. Jason Goray says:
    August 29, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    “Hoskins and Robinson were ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $8,500”

    Should that be “Woodard and Robinson”? Hoskins was the victim.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.