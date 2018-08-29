MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings will be battling Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers for years to come.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers and the team have agreed to terms on a contract extension – and the deal will likely break a record for the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers new deal with the Packers will be with $176m-180m total, per source. Big feature is cash flow: $67m before end of calendar, over $80m before St. Patrick’s Day next year, $103m practically guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2018

Packers and Aaron Rodgers are expected to complete their record-breaking extension by the end of the weekend, source tells ESPN. But the deal is expected to now be finalized and in place before the start of the regular season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2018

Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is expected to be the largest in NFL history and will tie him to Green Bay for well beyond the two years on his contract and quite likely for the remainder of his career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2018

Former Packers wide receiver James Jones said Rodger’s extension is for four additional years and averages $33.5 million per year in new money, while guaranteeing the quarterback over $100 million.

BREAKING 🚨 The #Packers and 2-Time MVP QB @AaronRodgers12 have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $33.5 million in new money…plus incentives per year…He gets over $100 million in guarantees. — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) August 29, 2018

The guaranteed figure of over $100 million is really what matters here, and would indeed be record-breaking.