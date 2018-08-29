Comments
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings will be battling Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers for years to come.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers and the team have agreed to terms on a contract extension – and the deal will likely break a record for the NFL.
Former Packers wide receiver James Jones said Rodger’s extension is for four additional years and averages $33.5 million per year in new money, while guaranteeing the quarterback over $100 million.
The guaranteed figure of over $100 million is really what matters here, and would indeed be record-breaking.