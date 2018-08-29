Hamline Dining Hall, one of only two church dining halls left at the Minnesota State Fair, is seeking donations for new cooktops. As volunteers began preparations for the 2018 Minnesota State Fair, it became apparent that the dishwasher in their commercial kitchen was in dire need of replacement and additional equipment, including the stoves, would soon follow. With the 2018 State Fair quickly approaching, the dishwasher was replaced but Hamline Dining Hall is asking the public for help as they try to raise $25,000 to replace the old stoves in the kitchen.

Click here for more.