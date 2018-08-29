WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 7 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
(credit: Jupiter Images)

Hamline Dining Hall, one of only two church dining halls left at the Minnesota State Fair, is seeking donations for new cooktops. As volunteers began preparations for the 2018 Minnesota State Fair, it became apparent that the dishwasher in their commercial kitchen was in dire need of replacement and additional equipment, including the stoves, would soon follow. With the 2018 State Fair quickly approaching, the dishwasher was replaced but Hamline Dining Hall is asking the public for help as they try to raise $25,000 to replace the old stoves in the kitchen.

Click here for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.