MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The top leader of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs is in Minneapolis, speaking to members of the American Legion on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of veterans from across the country are in Minneapolis this week for the 100th National Convention of the American Legion.

Just after 8:30 a.m., they got a visit from the newly-appointed Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, DC — Robert Wilkie.

In a speech that lasted about 20 minutes, Secretary Wilkie focused on the improvements he and President Donald Trump hope to make to the department.

He said he’s committed to customer service, making sure veterans with medical needs are treated with respect and systems that are in place to serve them are efficient.

“My prime directive is customer service,” Wilkie said. “When a veteran comes to VA, it is not up to him to employ a cauldron of lawyers to get VA to say yes. It is up to VA to say yes to the veteran.”

Secretary Wilkie told the group that as a child he watched his father, who was a wounded veteran, struggle at times to get the care he needed.

His remarks seemed to get a positive reaction.

“We have a lot of wounded veterans in the community, amongst our troops and comrades,” said Michelle Deems, a Navy veteran. “They are all wounded, and it does mean a lot when he understands with his own personal experience. It means a lot.”

Vice President Mike Pence will speak to the American Legion members on Thursday at 11:25 a.m.

He’s also going to take part in a fundraising event in Bloomington for Minnesota’s Republican Party.