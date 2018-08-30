MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There have only been seven days so far at the 2018 Minnesota State Fair. And three of them have already set new daily attendance records.

State Fair officials said that Wednesday’s attendance was 144,940 this year, which quite easily bests the current standing record for Day 7 — 122,966, which was set back in 2006.

The previous few years saw attendance levels hovering below 120,000.

Day 1 and Day 3 were also record-breaking days for the 2018 State Fair, with attendance at 122,695 and 222,194 respectively.

The standing record for the busiest day ever at the fair was in 2016, on Day 10. That day saw 260,374 people show up at the State Fair.