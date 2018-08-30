MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is facing domestic assault charges after allegedly throwing his girlfriend down and, at one point, kicking her.

Cayleb Jones, 25, of Los Angeles, is charged with domestic assault, theft and inferring with an emergency call in connection to an incident earlier this week, documents filed in Dakota County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Jones’ girlfriend called 911 from a hotel in Eagan, saying that Jones “put his hands on her.” The call was suddenly ended, and when dispatchers called back, a man answered the phone and quickly hung up.

When officers arrived at the hotel, the girlfriend told them that she and Jones got into an argument and the fight became physical. She said that Jones picked her up and threw her to the ground inside their hotel room.

When she tried to leave, she said Jones followed her out into the hall, where he kicked her.

In the elevator, the girlfriend called 911. However, she said Jones met her on another floor, smacked the phone out of her hand and took it.

The girlfriend told officers she tried to find the phone using her iPad, but the signal was lost. Officers were not able to find the phone.

According to the complaint, officers noted that the girlfriend had rug burn on her left hand, knee and shin, a small scratch on her neck, as well as a broken nail on her hand.

Witnesses reported that they heard loud booms coming from Jones’ room, as well as a disturbance in the hallway.

Jones turned himself into police and was booked into the Dakota County Jail.

In a statement Wednesday, the Vikings said the team was “aware of the situation” and investigating.

The Vikings signed Jones in December 2016. Most recently, he made a few receptions during the preseason, as he played to earn a spot on the team’s roster.

If he stays with the Vikings, he faces a four-game suspension heading into the season.