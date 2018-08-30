WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 9 at the State Fair!
By Bill Hudson
Filed Under:Bill Hudson, Como Falls, Hokah, Lacrosse, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has lost a beloved and historic waterfall.

Heavy rains this week have left a trail of destruction across southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Many areas saw rainfall totals between 8 and 12 inches.

The quaint town of Hokah, west of LaCrosse, is coming to terms with its loss. Nestled amid bluffs and valleys, Hokah looks postcard perfect — until Tuesday’s downpour left its most popular attraction battered and broken.

como falls at the turn of the century Historic Minnesota Waterfall Destroyed By Heavy Rains

Como Falls at the turn of the century (credit: CBS)

“It’s hard to even picture what it looked like, but it was the falls were over there, and they’re not,” said a town resident.

Como Falls was an idyllic setting, a photographers dream.

“I had my wedding down here in 2003,” said resident Tamara Rank.

She says it was her little piece of paradise.

“If you knew it was here you just had to come to it. It was beautiful, it still is beautiful, you just got to see beyond the devastation,” Rank said.

como falls after destructive rainfall Historic Minnesota Waterfall Destroyed By Heavy Rains

Como Falls after Tuesday’s destructive rainfall (credit: CBS)

The flooding were so fierce that it actually changed the entire course of Thompson Creek, diverting water away from what had been Como Falls.

Curious onlookers stop to soak up the devastation: twisted trees, mangled tables and a silent waterfall.

For now, old photos and fond memories will have to do. They are visions of a scenic park that meant so much to so many.

The city estimates restoring the park and waterfall could approach $1 million.

