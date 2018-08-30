MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A baseball fan had an unexpected meeting with a foul ball at the Twins-Indians game Wednesday night.

During the 6th inning, Twins player Ehire Adrianza hit a powerful foul ball. It sailed foul to the left and struck a fan right in the head.

The man appeared OK, but did seem a bit disgruntled with the woman in front of him – an Indians fan – and appeared to say, “I thought you had it!”

All was quickly resolved, however, as the ball was thrown back into the stands and the man gave the ball to the woman.

Hopefully the only injury the man suffered was a bit of bruising to his forehead, a slight headache and maybe a bit of embarrassment.