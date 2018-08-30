MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– College football season is officially here. The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers kicked off the season at TCF Bank Stadium Thursday night against New Mexico State.

It’s a new season in many ways. For one reason, Zach Annexstad, a true freshman walk-on, will be starting quarterback. Annexstad has never played a college game so the Norseland Minnesota native will have all eyes on him.

Ticket sales for the Gophers are down, but they are also down nationwide. This could soon change if the Gophers start with some solid wins.

WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found some loyal fans tailgating before the game.

“I could see an 8 and 5 season with a bowl,” said Curt Reierson of Prior Lake. “I think Fleck’s got ‘em heading in the right direction building momentum.”

Nicolle Seidl was also tailgating. The Adams native said she believes in Coah P.J. Fleck, “I just have optimism of the team as a whole, they have to rebuild.”

Tate Kullberg and his brother Dereck came from Portland Oregan to watch the team play and visit their grandparents, “Well, we’re a scrappy team, we got Rodney Smith, we got a new quarterback, I mean I think this is gonna be a pretty good start to the season.”

The good thing about the lower ticket sales is that there are plenty available for the rest of the season. Some tickets are going for 25 dollars a pop.