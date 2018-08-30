WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 8 at the State Fair!
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — A Maple Grove pharmacist who admitted stealing 2,000 pills has been sentenced to 4 months in the county workhouse and three years of probation.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Thursday 49-year-old Jeffrey Grothaus has been ordered to report to the Plymouth lockup Sept. 19.

Grothaus earlier pleaded guilty to four felony counts of theft by swindle of a controlled substance from May 2015 to August 2016. Authorities say Grothaus mostly stole the sedative Zolpidem and the pain killer Tramadol from Carlson Pharmacy in Minnetonka and Wayzata Pharmacy in Wayzata where he worked.

Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Grothaus making computer inventory adjustments and then slipping pills into his pocket.

