FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) – We’re in the middle of the State Fair, and Heather Brown spent Thursday going around the Great Minnesota Get-Together answering your Good Questions.

How many Pronto Pups are sold during the Minnesota State Fair? About 400,000 – regular and foot-long.

What’s the oldest vendor at the Minnesota State Fair?

Food – Hamline Church Dining Hall, 1897.

Attraction — Ye Old Mill, 1915.

What year did the Minnesota State Fair start? 1859.

How much money does the Minnesota State Fair bring in each year?

In 2017, the State Fair brought in $56 million and spent $51 million. The extra money goes toward the Minnesota State Fair’s capital fund to replace and update buildings on the fairgrounds.