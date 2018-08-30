WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 8 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:30th Season Logo, Classics Edition Uniforms, Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing back some classic uniforms while celebrating 3 decades of NBA play.

On Thursday, the team unveiled their Classic Edition uniforms and the 30th season logo design. Both will be used at times during the 2018-19 season.

The uniforms — the same design the team wore from 1996 through 2008 — will debut on October 31. The uniforms are all black with green tree lining.

The uniform will be worn for four additional games throughout the season on December 3 vs. Houston, January 4 vs. Orlando, March 5 vs. Oklahoma City and April 9 vs. Toronto.

The team also unveiled the 30th season logo.

The Wolves will also unveil two additional uniforms for the 2018-19 season at a later date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.