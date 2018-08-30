MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing back some classic uniforms while celebrating 3 decades of NBA play.

On Thursday, the team unveiled their Classic Edition uniforms and the 30th season logo design. Both will be used at times during the 2018-19 season.

The uniforms — the same design the team wore from 1996 through 2008 — will debut on October 31. The uniforms are all black with green tree lining.

The uniform will be worn for four additional games throughout the season on December 3 vs. Houston, January 4 vs. Orlando, March 5 vs. Oklahoma City and April 9 vs. Toronto.

The team also unveiled the 30th season logo.

The Wolves will also unveil two additional uniforms for the 2018-19 season at a later date.