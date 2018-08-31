BAYFIELD, Wisc. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man and his three children died after their kayak capsized on Lake Superior Thursday.

According to police, a woman called authorities around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after her sister, who was vacationing on Madeline Island with her husband and three children, sent her text messages reading “911” and “Michigan Island.”

La Pointe Police investigated and found the family had left Michigan Island earlier that day with the intent of touring the Apostle Islands.

After officials performed a search and rescue mission, the family’s mother was found alive in the water on the west side of Michigan Island just after 10 p.m.

The family’s father and two of the children were found dead in the water around midnight. The third child was found dead around 10 a.m Friday. Thunderstorms made for poor conditions during the previous night’s search.

A statement from the survivor indicated she had become separated from her family after the boat capsized. All of the family members were wearing life jackets.