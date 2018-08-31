DETROIT (AP) — Aretha Franklin’s body has arrived at a Detroit church where her funeral is being held Friday. Franklin’s white hearse arrived more than two hours before the service is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Organizers of Franklin’s funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show. Yet there’s no denying the star power attending the Queen of Soul’s final send-off.

The speakers at the invitation-only funeral at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple include former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson. Singers include Steve Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and Chaka Khan.

Greater Grace’s Bishop Charles Ellis III says he wants all — even the famous — to leave with a “spiritual awakening.”

Still, the get-down and uplift can certainly coexist.

Another performer, gospel artist Marvin Sapp, expects “an eye-opening experience.” He adds the “dearly departed” want a celebration to mark their transition “from this life to a better one.”

Among those honoring Franklin Friday are about two dozen owners of Pink Cadillacs who arrived at the church early Friday. The tribute is a nod to Franklin’s funky `80s tune, “Freeway of Love,” which prominently featured the car in the lyrics and video.

Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at 76.

