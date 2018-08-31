WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 9 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:Appeal, Byron Smith, Little Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Little Falls man serving two life sentences for killing two teenage burglars is appealing his conviction.

Byron Smith has filed a notice with the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals which argues a brief closure of the courtroom denied him his constitutional right to a public trial.

The Star Tribune reports the notice is the latest in a number of legal filings by Smith to have his convictions overturned. The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled the courtroom closure was an administrative proceeding so the right to a public trial law does not apply.

Smith fatally shot 17-year-old Nicholas Brady and 18-year-old Haile Kifer on Thanksgiving of 2012 as they broke into his home. Smith claimed self-defense.

