EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say homeowners in Eden Prairie have reported several instances of break-ins, burglaries and attempted burglaries beginning Tuesday.

Authorities say the suspects have been entering unlocked cars and using garage door openers to gain access to garages and homes. One report claimed a suspect stole a wallet and keys from a home while the residents slept, and then proceeded to steal the homeowner’s car. The car was recovered the next day by Minneapolis Police.

Most of the incidents have happened between midnight and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.