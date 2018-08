MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Brooklyn Center home appears to be a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Brookview Drive just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Crews were able to put the fire out, but the home and a vehicle parked in the driveway appears to be a total loss.

There have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.