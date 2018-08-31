Severe T-StormsWarnings For Aitkin, Carlton and St. Louis Counties until 8:15 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Heather Brown
Filed Under:Acorns, Good Question, Heather Brown, Local TV, Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources, Nuts, Oak Trees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several WCCO viewers have, including Leah from Coon Rapids and Robert from Oak Grove. They wrote to us wanting to know, why are there so many nuts?

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says its foresters are reporting more acorns as we wind down the summer. But, foresters say there’s no need to worry – it’s all normal.

According to Mike Reinikainen, a forester with the DNR, the three biggest oak species in Minnesota are masting this year. That’s similar to having a bumper crop.

Oak trees have boom and bust years when it comes to acorns. Masting can happen every two, or five or seven years — it all depends.

Experts don’t know exactly why trees mast in one particular year over another, but the University of Minnesota Extension writes in its blog on acorns that oaks are responding to favorable conditions this spring and summer.

Masting is part of a larger process in nature, says Reinikainen. In a non-masting year, oaks produce just enough acorns for the squirrels and chipmunks and deer to eat. It keeps the animal population in check, but it doesn’t allow for any acorns to grow into baby trees.

But every few years, oaks drop a whole bunch of nuts — way more than the critters could handle. That way, the animals will leave some leftovers to survive and eventually germinate into trees.

And, for anyone who wants the answer to a Good Question from Leah from Coon Rapids: Does a heavy acorn year mean it brutal winter ahead?

No, say foresters from the DNR and University of Minnesota Extension. Acorns can’t predict the future, but they can keep more squirrels full, happy and healthy to make it through the winter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.