Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair was the site of a lively debate Friday between the two major candidates for governor.

Republican Jeff Johnson and Democrat Tim Walz took questions on everything from health care, to President Donald Trump, to the state’s economy.

The debate, which was hosted by Minnesota Public Radio at Dan Patch Park, lasted about an hour.

The moderator asked Johnson how he would engage voters who are against the president.

“I support the direction he’s trying to take this county,” Johnson said. “I think he’s doing a good job. I don’t always agree with him.”

Walz was asked how he would appeal to Trump supporters in Minnesota.

“If you want to see the difference, I didn’t hear a word this week after what happened to Sen. McCain. I’ll be attending that funeral tomorrow at the request of his family,” Walz said. “And as governor of Minnesota, decency must rule.”

The two candidates won their party primaries earlier this month. Minnesotans will vote for the next governor on Nov. 6.

