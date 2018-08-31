EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with interference with privacy after he allegedly placed cameras in restrooms at his workplace in Eden Prairie.

Tony Nixon of Rosemount was charged after his coworkers at Activision found recording devices in the unisex bathrooms and turned them in to management.

An internal investigation found Nixon had allegedly been shopping on the internet for micro SD cards, waterproof cameras and accessories and battery packs specific to the discovered cameras. The cameras had been installed from June 19 to July 17.

Nixon initially evaded police questioning, but he later admitted to police he had purchased and installed the cameras.

Nixon also claims to have deleted the video footage he captured.