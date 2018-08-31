WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 9 at the State Fair!
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Forecasters say flooding in southern Wisconsin might get worse before it gets better because of heavy rain expected for the Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts up to 2 inches in the Madison area from Friday night through Sunday and up to 3 inches southwest of Madison.

The rain would exacerbate the region’s damaging floods that started with storms Aug. 20. State emergency officials said some areas have received more than 14 inches (36 centimeters) of rain over the past two weeks. Communities across the state are still dealing with flooded neighborhoods and roads.

Gov. Scott Walker declared a statewide emergency this week, authorizing state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to help local governments with recovery efforts.

