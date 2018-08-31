WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 9 at the State Fair!
KEEWATIN, Minn. (AP) — Steelworkers and their supporters rallied on the Iron Range to show a united front as they negotiate a labor contract with U.S. Steel.

The rallies in Virginia and Keewatin Thursday were among those that took place across the country.

KBJR-TV reports union leaders say U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal have proposed contracts that don’t reflect the success of the industry, especially in light of sacrifices they made in 2015 when the steel industry wasn’t doing as well.

USW Local 1938 says if a contract deal isn’t reached by midnight Saturday, workers will decide the next steps which could include a strike.

U.S. Steel says that with previous contract negotiations, it hopes to come to an agreement ahead of the deadline.

