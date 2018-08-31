MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Like many places at the State Fair, the Midway Men’s Club had humble beginnings.

“It was really a ramshackle building. A good wind you would think would blow it over,” says one fairgoer.

And even though they grew throughout the years, their prices stayed the same.

“Prices are phenomenal. Anywhere else it’s $5 for a hotdog,” says Gordon Franz. “It was $3.25 for a double hamburger.”

WCCO’s John Lauritsen caught up with Midway Men’s Club and learned that the stand is much more than just an affordable fair food option. The club has been at the Fair since 1960. Their booth is run strictly by volunteers, and 85% percent of what they make goes towards St. Paul youth programs. The other money is used for upkeep of the stand.

“Some of the area football kids that don’t have enough football equipment, we donate to that,” says Steve Gorman.

Long-time members like Rick Hoska are a big part of the club. He’s been volunteering at the stand for 40 years and remembers when Twins great Kirby Puckett used to come in for cheeseburgers.

“Over the years, people know us. They get to know the stand and even get to know the help here,” says Hoska.

But what keeps Hoska and other members coming back are the people, and knowing that what they are doing for 12 days will help kids in need.

“I think we got one of the better stands here on the fair,” says Hoska.