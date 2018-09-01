MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party picnic was interrupted by protesters on Saturday.

The protest was led by a conservative, self-described citizen journalist.

The protesters confronted U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison about domestic violence allegations against him from a former girlfriend.

He has strongly denied those allegations.

This happened at the barbecue honoring labor workers at Minnehaha Falls Park.

Congressman Ellison currently represents Minnesota’s fifth district but is now running for Minnesota Attorney General.

Several DFL candidates and Gov. Mark Dayton attended the event.