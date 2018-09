MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Cass County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Cass Lake woman.

Heather Horn, 42, stands 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She is described as a Native American woman.

Anyone with information on Horn’s whereabouts is urged to call 218-547-1424 or 911.