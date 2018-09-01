MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and millions of people are hitting the road.

AAA predicts 16 million Americans are taking flights, and up to 35 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles this weekend.

AAA also says gas prices are at a four-year high.

Nationally, drivers are paying about 50 cents more than this time last year.

In Minnesota, drivers are paying around $2.75 per gallon on average, which is down about two cents from a month ago.

But it’s 40 cents higher than a year ago.

The good news, though, is that industry experts expect gas prices to drop after this weekend.