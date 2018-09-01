WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 10 at the State Fair!
By Mary McGuire
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO)– Tens of thousands of people flooded the fairgrounds for the second Saturday of the Great Minnesota Get Together.

On top of the large crowds, it was the hottest day at the State Fair so far this year with temperatures hitting 87 degrees.

Multiple people were treated for heat-related issues there on Saturday.

To help patrons keep cool, the fair has numerous misting and water locations on top of several air-conditioned locations.

“Our history and heritage center at West End Market has AC and so does our coliseum which has all of our free horse shows,” said State Fair spokesperson Danielle Dullinger. “Also, we have EMTs walking around throughout the grounds so it is very possible to help someone in distress.”

statefaircornroast Second Saturday Marks Fairs Hottest Day This Year

(credit: CBS)

No one felt the heat quite like the workers at the Corn Roast, where temperatures range between 125 and 130 degrees.

Roasting and handling hundreds of ears of sweet corn, they tried to stay cool by drinking water and taking lots of breaks.

The next hottest days at the fair were Sunday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 31 when temperatures hit 85 degrees.

