Filed Under:Bowlus, Post Office

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The United States Postal Service said Sunday the Bowlus, Minnesota Post Office has suspended its services due to “safety and health concerns.”

According to USPS, a full assessment of the situation was completed and it was determined the office would close until officials have completed the necessary repairs.

In the interim, customers can use the Royalton Post Office for street delivery, P.O. Box delivery and retail services. However, the Bowlus collection box will still be open for those dropping outgoing mail.

Customers who have P. O. Box mail and notice-left items can also pick these up at the Royalton Post Office during operating hours with a photo ID.

It’s unknown when regular services will resume.

