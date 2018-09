MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were injured early Sunday morning after they were victims of a drive-by shooting.

Police say the pair was driving near Minikahda Golf Club just before 1 a.m. when a car pulled up next to them and opened fire. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Methodist Hospital. The injury is non-life threatening.

Police do not believe the incident to be random.

No arrests have been made.