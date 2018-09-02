WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 10 at the State Fair!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking the public to help locate a vulnerable adult man who went missing Friday.

William Rockweiler, 70, was last seen in the 1200 block of S. 9th St. in Minneapolis around 8 a.m.

Rockweiler is 6 feet 1 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair that is usually slicked back. He was last seen wearing black leather shoes, blue jeans and a blue long sleeve button down shirt.

Police urge anyone who has seen Rockweiler to call 911.

