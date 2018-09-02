MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities police officer was hospitalized over the weekend following a motorcycle crash in southern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says 50-year-old James Kosnopfal, of Stewartville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash Saturday evening. The Shakopee police confirmed Sunday that he is an officer with the department, and said he was off-duty when the crash happened.

Troopers say that Kosnopfal drove a Harvey Davidson into a cornfield after missing a curve on westbound Highway 30 near Chatfield. Alcohol was listed as a factor in the crash.

Both Kosnopfal and his passenger, 23-year-old Bryanna Ohm, of St. Charles, were hurt. Emergency crews brought them to the Mayo Clinic for treatment.

Neither Kosnopfal nor Ohm were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.