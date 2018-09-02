MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings franchise is mourning the loss of the team’s longtime athletic trainer and team historian Fred Zamberletti. He was 86.

In a statement released Sunday, Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf called Zamberletti a “staple of the franchise since its founding,” and said he was “loved by everyone throughout the organization.”

General Manager Rick Spielman called Zamberletti the “epitome of a Minnesota Vikings icon,” and COO Kevin Warren said Zamberletti was a “loyal, intelligent, hard-working, tough and dedicated” man.

Zamberletti was the Vikings’ athletic trainer from 1961-1998, coordinator of medical services from 1999-2001 and senior consultant and team historian from 2002-2018.

