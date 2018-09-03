WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 12 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota, Minnesota State Fair, State Fair
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday’s attendance number at the Minnesota State Fair fell just short of a record.

Fair officials said that 241,102 people descended on the fairgrounds Sunday. The total was about 1,700 people short of breaking the daily record set last year, when 242,759 people went to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

While Sunday saw no records broken, Saturday did.

The day, with its sunny and warm weather, brought 270,426 people to the fair, setting a new all-time single day attendance record.

Monday (Labor Day) is the last day of the fair.

Later this weeks, total fair attendance numbers will be released. Results are expected to be high, due to the relatively mild weather over the stretch of the fair.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.