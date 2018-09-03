MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday’s attendance number at the Minnesota State Fair fell just short of a record.

Fair officials said that 241,102 people descended on the fairgrounds Sunday. The total was about 1,700 people short of breaking the daily record set last year, when 242,759 people went to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

While Sunday saw no records broken, Saturday did.

The day, with its sunny and warm weather, brought 270,426 people to the fair, setting a new all-time single day attendance record.

Monday (Labor Day) is the last day of the fair.

Later this weeks, total fair attendance numbers will be released. Results are expected to be high, due to the relatively mild weather over the stretch of the fair.