WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 12 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Weather forecasters have issued storm warnings for portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday that Tropical Storm Gordon is likely to batter the region with heavy rains. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for a portion of the Mississippi-Alabama border.

The center said in its 8:30 a.m. EDT advisory that the storm was centered 20 miles west of Key Largo and 85 miles southeast of Marco Island.

The storm was moving west-northwest at 17 mph. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.