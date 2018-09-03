MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A cat is dead and two people are displaced following a weekend house fire in northwestern Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a boater reported the house fire Sunday afternoon on the 49000 block of 368th Avenue, near Vergas.

Fire crews responded to the scene and knocked down the flames, but the home was destroyed.

No one was insdie at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were hurt when putting it out.

A house cat, however, did not survive.

The home’s two occupants, its owner and a renter, were displaced. The Red Cross was called to help them.