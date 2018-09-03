WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 12 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Joe Biden
(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden is hearing from plenty of supporters who would like to see the former vice president make another run for the White House.

On a recent flight from Washington to New York, a string of passengers stopped at his seat to deliver some version of the same message: Run, Joe, run. “We’re with you.”

Biden himself is more conflicted — but he is listening keenly to the supporters pushing him to run for the White House in 2020. Biden is convinced he can beat President Donald Trump, friends and advisers say.

People who have spoken to Biden say he has given himself until January to deliberate and size up potential competition for the Democratic nomination.

Biden ran for the party nomination in 1988 and again in 2008.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.