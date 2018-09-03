WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 12 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:Labor Day, Local TV, Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a ton of stuff going on for the last day of the Minnesota State Fair. The Fairgrounds are open until 10 p.m. and there’s still plenty of time to check things out.

It’s Kids’ and Last Chance Day, with reduced admission for kids from 5 to 12 years old. They pay $9 a ticket.

There’s special ride and game promotions at the Mighty Midway all day.

It’s also Hmong Minnesota Day at Dan Patch Park. There will be songs, storytelling, visual arts and live music.

Playing at the Grandstand tonight, Boy George and the Culture Club, the B52s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey.

