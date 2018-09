MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How’s this for Minnesota hospitality? Someone who lost their driver’s license at the Minnesota State Fair got it back, special delivery.

The license was found, according to the note left to the recipient, near the Dairy Barn.

The driver said that she was pretty sure the license would find its way back to her, but she didn’t realize someone would be kind enough to drive it all the way to her house and put it in her mailbox.