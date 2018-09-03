ELKTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A driver and his passenger have been taken into custody after a man was struck by their vehicle on Monday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that occurred on Highway 9, south of 90th Avenue South in Downer. A 23-year-old man from Hawley was driving the vehicle, and a 30-year-old man from Lakeville was a passenger.

A man was struck by the vehicle – a Pontiac Montana minivan — and both the driver and passenger were taken to Clay County Jail following the crash. Charges are pending further investigation.

A blood test awaiting results was obtained from the driver.

No additional information has been released at this time.