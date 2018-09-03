ELY, Minn. (WCCO) – An 18-year-old man has died after he had been swimming in Miners Lake in Ely on Monday and disappeared underwater.

Despite continued life-saving efforts, the man died after being transported by ambulance to the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.

According to police, the man had been swimming with a group of friends near the boat landing on the north side of the lake. Law enforcement officers responded to the lake just before 4 p.m.

The man was located 20 minutes after police arrived and pulled to shore.

The incident is currently under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. The man’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

No additional information has been released at this time.