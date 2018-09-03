MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey from Allstate Insurance shows that when it comes to driving, Minnesotans aren’t the best.

Out of 200 cities surveyed, Minneapolis ranks 127th and St. Paul ranks 145th. Each city is graded on the average amount of time between accidents and how that compares to the national average.

The survey says that on average Twin Cities drivers have an accident around every seven years. The national average for collisions is once every 10 years, says Allstate Insurance.

The best drivers are found in Brownsville, Texas, where the average years between claims is 13.6. And the city that comes in very last is Baltimore, Maryland, where on average every 3.8 years a driver is involved in a collision.