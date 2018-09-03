WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 12 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allstate Insurance, Local TV, Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey from Allstate Insurance shows that when it comes to driving, Minnesotans aren’t the best.

Out of 200 cities surveyed, Minneapolis ranks 127th and St. Paul ranks 145th. Each city is graded on the average amount of time between accidents and how that compares to the national average.

The survey says that on average Twin Cities drivers have an accident around every seven years. The national average for collisions is once every 10 years, says Allstate Insurance.

The best drivers are found in Brownsville, Texas, where the average years between claims is 13.6. And the city that comes in very last is Baltimore, Maryland, where on average every 3.8 years a driver is involved in a collision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.