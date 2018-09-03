WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 12 at the State Fair!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — North Dakota’s smallest incorporated city is set to double in population.

The Minot Daily News reports the community of Ruso was on the verge of dis-incorporation following 86-year-old Bruce Lorenz’s July death, which dropped its population to two.

State law says it takes a minimum of three residents for a community to be incorporated.

The city discovered Greg Schmaltz qualifies as a resident because he has a Ruso mailbox and checks on his horses and chickens there daily. Schmaltz and his wife, Michelle, currently live 15 minutes away in Velva but plan to move to Ruso later this year.

He’s expected to become mayor Sept. 6.

This is not the smallest town in America. There are several with populations of one single person, including Buford, Wyoming; Hobard Bay, Alaska; Monowi, Nebraska; Bonanza, Utah; and Laurier, Washington.

The smallest town in Minnesota is Funkley, with a population of five.

