MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for two suspects after a person was robbed at gunpoint last month on the Augsburg College campus.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 17 on 21st Ave. S. in front of the Hagfors Center at Augsburg. The victim, who is not affiliated with the school, was sitting on a bench looking at their phone when two individuals approached.

One suspect put a gun to the victim’s head, and demanded the victim’s property. A backpack, purse and cell phone were stolen. Authorities say the suspects then fled to a black sedan parked nearby, and fled northbound on 21st Ave.

Authorities say it serves as a reminder to keep your head up and be aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information should contact the Minneapolis Police Department or Augsburg Public Safety at (612) 330-1717.