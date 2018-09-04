MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 57-year-old Coon Rapids woman is accused of stealing dozens of wedding dresses from a Blaine storage locker and selling them at a garage sale before a bridal shop owner later found them on Craigslist, according to charges filed in Anoka County Court.

Jacqueline Mary Bednarczyk was charged with burglary and theft in connection with the case, which started in March of 2017.

According to the charges, the owner of the bridal boutique rented a locker at Acorn Storage in Blaine and stored 61 wedding dresses there under a protective coating and on a rack. The owner contacted storage facility management in August after noticing that the dresses were missing.

The complaint states Bednarczyk managed the Acorn Storage in Blaine and claimed no knowledge of the wedding dresses. The boutique owner reported the theft to Blaine police in October of 2017.

The bridal shop owner discovered a Craigslist ad back in March that showed several wedding dresses for sale in Coon Rapids. The shop owner met with the seller, and found all 61 dresses in his possession. He was arrested before evidence showed he bought the dresses for $750 cash at Bednarczyk’s garage sale.

The complaint states Bednarczyk spoke with Blaine police on May 1. She denied any involvement or knowledge of the dresses. When confronted with the victim’s account of evidence, she admitted to taking the dresses and selling them at a garage sale. She pretended to know nothing about them when the shop owner came looking for them.

The dresses were valued at $3,586.