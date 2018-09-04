PULLING TOGETHER:The Twin Cities' epic tug-of-war is this Saturday! Will you be there?
(credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the southeast metro are asking the public’s help in getting a group of cows home safe.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted to Twitter Tuesday morning, saying a group of cows were found in Denmark Township, near 110th Street South and Panama Avenue South.

Authorities are asking locals if they know a cow owner in the area, and to check if they have missing cows.

“Please help us find the owners,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “Help us get these cows home.”

Anyone with information on the cows can call the sheriff’s office at 651-439-9381.

