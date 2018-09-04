PULLING TOGETHER:The Twin Cities' epic tug-of-war is this Saturday! Will you be there?
Filed Under:attendance, Great Minnesota Get-Together, Minnesota State Fair
(credit: CBS)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — People flooded the fairgrounds this year for the Great Minnesota Get Together, breaking previous attendance records several days and topping 2 million visitors overall.

The previous overall attendance record was set in 2017 with 1,997,320 visitors. This year, attendance hit 2,046,533.

State Fair attendance broke daily records five separate times this year as well. Thursday, Aug. 23; Saturday, Aug. 25; Wednesday, Aug. 29; Thursday, Aug. 30; and Saturday, Sept. 1, all set new attendance records. Attendance on Sept. 1 was 270,426 — an all-time single day attendance record.

