FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — People flooded the fairgrounds this year for the Great Minnesota Get Together, breaking previous attendance records several days and topping 2 million visitors overall.

The previous overall attendance record was set in 2017 with 1,997,320 visitors. This year, attendance hit 2,046,533.

The 2018 Great Minnesota Get-Together was the best ever, and we set a new overall attendance record! Thank you, all! Attendance figures: https://t.co/WTSielsSOo pic.twitter.com/tMtRrvDhcH — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) September 4, 2018

State Fair attendance broke daily records five separate times this year as well. Thursday, Aug. 23; Saturday, Aug. 25; Wednesday, Aug. 29; Thursday, Aug. 30; and Saturday, Sept. 1, all set new attendance records. Attendance on Sept. 1 was 270,426 — an all-time single day attendance record.

