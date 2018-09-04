MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many are just coming back to work after the Labor Day weekend, and many will end up with just a four-day work week this week.

According to a study by the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated, half of employees feel they could complete their work in 4 days.

The study asked employees what is making them less productive, and 86 percent said they waste time on tasks not related to their core job.

That’s followed by the time it takes for administrative work and meetings.

Nearly half of the surveyed workers said they believed they could complete their daily tasks in just five hours or less.

A number of companies have experimented with switching to four-day work weeks, and some reported their employees saw an improvement in their work-life balance, and a decrease in overall stress levels.