MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a driver was taken into custody Tuesday night after driving the wrong way on Highway 280 before an injury crash in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:12 p.m. on northbound Highway 280 near Broadway Street. The initial call was a white Dodge Caravan driving southbound in the northbound lane of Highway 280.

Authorities say the driver, at some point, turned around and was heading northbound on Highway 280 when the Dodge Caravan hit two vehicles. A driver in one of the two vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says it’s believed the driver of the Dodge Caravan was impaired and may have been suffering from a possible overdose. Authorities say the driver resisted the trooper attempting to remove him from the vehicle.

The driver was eventually taken into custody and transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.